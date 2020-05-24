Doll, Wilfred Francis 93, was born on August 27, 1926 to the late Paul and Magdalena (Simon) Doll in Colwich, KS. He married Agnes Dugan in Schulte, KS on January 23, 1954. He is survived by his children: Juanita (Dave) Rather, Wichita, KS; Marilyn (David) Helten, Cheney, KS; Carolyn (Bart) Garrett, Salina, KS; Kenneth Doll, Colwich, KS; Wilfreda (Anthony) Goebel, Colwich, KS; Kathleen (Richard) Doll-Ewertz, Andale, KS, Joe (Brenda) Doll, 22 grandchildren, 1 step-grandchild and 16 great-grandchildren. Also survived by siblings: Esther Leis, Geneva Demel, Pauline Weninger, Louise Rohlman, Alfreda (Roy) Stanley, Joan Doll and sister-in-law Geraldine Doll. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Agnes Doll, brothers; Clarence Doll, Marcus (Mark) Doll, and Cletus Doll. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 pm and Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 pm both at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Colwich, KS. Rosary will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10:00 am with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 am. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colwich, KS. Due to COVID-19 capacity at the chapel and church will be limited.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store