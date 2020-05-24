Wilfred Francis Doll
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doll, Wilfred Francis 93, was born on August 27, 1926 to the late Paul and Magdalena (Simon) Doll in Colwich, KS. He married Agnes Dugan in Schulte, KS on January 23, 1954. He is survived by his children: Juanita (Dave) Rather, Wichita, KS; Marilyn (David) Helten, Cheney, KS; Carolyn (Bart) Garrett, Salina, KS; Kenneth Doll, Colwich, KS; Wilfreda (Anthony) Goebel, Colwich, KS; Kathleen (Richard) Doll-Ewertz, Andale, KS, Joe (Brenda) Doll, 22 grandchildren, 1 step-grandchild and 16 great-grandchildren. Also survived by siblings: Esther Leis, Geneva Demel, Pauline Weninger, Louise Rohlman, Alfreda (Roy) Stanley, Joan Doll and sister-in-law Geraldine Doll. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Agnes Doll, brothers; Clarence Doll, Marcus (Mark) Doll, and Cletus Doll. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 pm and Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 pm both at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Colwich, KS. Rosary will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10:00 am with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 am. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colwich, KS. Due to COVID-19 capacity at the chapel and church will be limited.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved