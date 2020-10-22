Wilfred Panek

March 22, 1924 - October 20, 2020

Garden Plain, Kansas - Wilfred Nicholas Panak, 96, passed away on October 20, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1924 to the late Anton and Marie (Kerschen) Panek. On October 29, 1947 he married Kathleen (Gerber) Panek. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; sons, Gary and Cindi, Edward, Steven and Angela, Timothy and Diane; daughters, Marilyn Johnson, Donna and Ray Girardo, Connie and Pat Preisser, Marsha and Marty Kugler; brother, LeRoy Panek; sister, Mary Ann Ebenkamp; 19 grandchildren and 26 grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 1:00 - 7:00 pm at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Garden Plain, KS. Family Only Rosary will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 pm followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 am, both at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Garden Plain, KS. Interment to follow at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Memorials established with Lord's Diner, Priest Retirement Fund or Pro-Life Outreach.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store