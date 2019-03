Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Will Edward "Edd" Fulton. View Sign

Fulton, Will Edward "Edd" 86, of Wichita, KS, previously of Ames, IA, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 while resting comfortably at his home. Edd worked as a highway designer for the Iowa Department of Transportation from 1960-1998. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, traveling and bicycling. He is preceded by parents Dwight and Belle (Yaley) Fulton; brother, Harold (Helen) Fulton; sisters, Glenna (Merwin) Fordyce and Fern Fulton; twin infant sons, Donald and Daniel and granddaughter, Hannah Fulton. Edd is survived by wife Dorothy; son, Russell (Peggy Petefish) Fulton; daughters, Amy (David) Dilday and Carla (Jamie) Heintz; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Carl McKoon and Jerry (Mary Ann) McKoon and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation is 5-7 pm Monday, March 4, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209. Celebration of Life for Edd will be at 9:00 am Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple St, Wichita, KS 67209. Memorials can be made to Central Community Church building fund, or .



