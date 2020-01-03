Willadean Hunter (1934 - 2019)
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-4422
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Hunter, Willadean Age 85, passed away on December 31, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Richard G. (Judy), Michael J. (Barbara), Timothy R. Hunter; daughter, Diana L. (Tracy) Sharp; 19 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe D; parents; son, Daniel J. (Patricia Eileen) Hunter; sister, Charlotte Wilson, great granddaughter, Christina Eileen Hunter. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday with visitation one hour prior to service both at Cochran Mortuary and Crematory, 1411 N. Broadway. To sign a guest, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020
