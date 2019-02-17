Hoyt, Willard Lee 81, owner Hoyt Roofing & Construction, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life and longtime companion, Penny Eastman; his brother, Floyd Hoyt of Cassoday, KS; granddaughter, Amanda Yates of Wichita, KS; 3 great-grandchildren; step-daughter Kathy Stubbings; 7 step-grandchildren and 8 step-great-grandchildren; extended family, Jeff (Rosie) Creekmore, Curtis (Connie) Creekmore and Jake Creekmore; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur & Inah Hoyt, sisters, Wilma Mendenhall & Delores Kimmel, brothers, Mike Hoyt, Bennie Hoyt & infant brother, Timothy Hoyt, daughter, Sherry Jones and step-daughter, Cindy. Service: 11am, Fri., Feb. 22, Baker Funeral Home Valley Center. Memorials designated in his memory to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, Ks 67219 and , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019