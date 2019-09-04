Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard Wayne Wortman. View Sign Service Information Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100 Send Flowers Notice

Wortman, Willard Wayne known as WWW, Willie, Bill, "Toad" Daddy, Granddad, and Uncle, by his family and friends, passed away on September 1, 2019 at the age of 89. Willie was born to George and Elma Wortman on July 19, 1930, and grew up in Harper, KS. He was an Air Force veteran and served during the Korean Conflict Era. Bill worked in Wichita Schools as a committed guidance counselor for over 40 years. He was also a longtime member and deacon at Westside Baptist Church, and active in prison ministries for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Kent Wayne Wortman, and siblings, Wilford W. Wortman and Winona Schilch. Bill will be immensely missed by his wife of 68 years, Geraldine "Gerri" Wortman; daughters, Karen Riddel, and Kristin (Steve) Cooper; grandchildren, Ryan, Kyle, Kacy, Ross, Keely, Korie, Aaron, Matthew, Karlee, Kaydee and Kambree; and 13 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM with funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 7 at Westside Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westside Baptist Church, 304 S Seneca St, Wichita, KS 67213.



