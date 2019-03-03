Becker, Willella Sue (Boltjes) a lifelong resident of Wichita, passed away peacefully the evening of February 16, 2019. She was 82 years old. Willella was born on September 6, 1936. She married F. Howard Becker on April 27, 1957, who preceded her in death in 2013 after 56 years of marriage. Willella is survived by their children, Sue (Rick) Lebens, Dennis Becker, Kim (Dean) Weakley, Becky (Brownie) Brown, and Eric (Amanda) Becker; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and her sister Deanna Alkire. Services will be on Monday March 11, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 3205 E. Grand Street. Rosary at 9:30 am, Mass at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice at hynesmemorial.org or to All Saints Catholic Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019