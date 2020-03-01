Ayesh, William A. Age 94, husband, father, businessman, passed away February 26, 2020. William graduated from Wichita North High. After serving in the Army he returned home and started the Osborn Hat Company. In addition, he was the owner of many restaurants, including The Shocker Faculty and Alumni Club. William was a member of the Midian Shrine for 74 years. William was a devoted husband, father, and mentor to his two sons, Bill and Mark. We are so grateful for his competitive spirit in life that he passed on to us. William was kind to everyone and will be missed by many. He is survived by his sons, Bill, Jr. (Kathy) and Mark; grandsons, Mark Ayesh, Jr., Clint (Stephanie) Ayesh, Scott (Jenny) Hatchett; granddaughters, Remy Ayesh, Stacey (Steve) Benjamin, Isabella Ayesh; great-grandchildren, Alli, Sam, Sidney, Seth, Shelby, Kennedy, and Peyton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan; parents, Sam and Maheba Ayesh of Marjayoun, Lebanon; brothers, Richard, Fred, Ralph; sister, Rae Sion. Viewing will be at 9:30 am, Trisagion and Funeral Service will be at 10:00, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. A memorial has been established with St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral, 7515 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67206. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020