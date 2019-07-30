Davis, William A. "Bill" 82, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. Rosary, 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 30; Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, both at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Graveside, 1:30 p.m., Ascension Cemetery. Survived by wife, Patricia (Reel); children, Michael (Jacqueline), Brian, Kristen (Jason) Phillips and Deanna (Chad) Harms; 8 grandchildren; siblings, George and Jerome (Claire). Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Elizabeth (Liex) Davis, and siblings, John, Robert, Margaret Anne and Mary Elizabeth. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with the , 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 30, 2019