Ferguson, Rev. William A. "Bill" 80, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm; Funeral Service at 1:30 pm, both Friday, May 3, 2019, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Bill was born in Long Beach, California, to Jack and Maxine Ferguson. He graduated from high school in Carmel, California, and joined the Air Force soon after graduating. Bill met the love of his life, Karen, on a blind date in 1963. They were married for 54 wonderful years, through 26 moves. Bill was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the Air Force for 23 years. He then entered Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to become a pastor. He served as a parish pastor for 20 years in Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana, Montana and California. Bill loved learning and loved to read. Their home was always full of books and Bill was always full of stories and really bad jokes. Above all, Pastor Bill Ferguson took great joy in serving Christ's Church, where he richly and daily announced forgiveness and life, given by grace, through faith in Christ alone, and not because of ourselves. While he will be missed, his family rejoices in the knowledge that he is freed from the struggle of declining health and comforted by the promise of eternal life. Preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Maxine (Otto) Choate. Survived by his wife, Karen Ferguson of Wichita; daughter, Julia (Matt) List of Andover; sons, Bill (Lori) Ferguson of Castle Rock, CO, John Ferguson of Hermosa Beach, CA, Billy Burt of San Diego, CA, Sean Turpie of San Diego, CA and a few precious grandchildren. Bill is also survived by sisters, Marta Ferguson of Los Angeles, CA, Meribeth Choate Anderson of Thousand Oaks, CA, and brother, Jim (Sara) Ferguson of San Diego, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Concordia Theological Seminary, 6600 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46825, or Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich Rd., Wichita, KS 67206. The family is being served by Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at

