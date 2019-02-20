Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Allan Armstrong. View Sign

COOKEVILLE-Armstrong, William Allan age 62, became another "Spirit in the Sky" February 13, 2019. Everyone knows him as Allan; a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. His love of music, nature, travel, and family gave him a full life of love and joy. A Memorial Celebration will be held in Wichita, KS at the Shirkmere Hotel Ballroom, 256 N. Topeka, on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 2pm. Instead of flowers, please consider contributing to St. Jude Hospital, or planting a tree in his memory. Allan was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline "Suzie" Ingargiola and is survived by his wife, Teena; daughter, Allison; and many sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.

COOKEVILLE-Armstrong, William Allan age 62, became another "Spirit in the Sky" February 13, 2019. Everyone knows him as Allan; a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. His love of music, nature, travel, and family gave him a full life of love and joy. A Memorial Celebration will be held in Wichita, KS at the Shirkmere Hotel Ballroom, 256 N. Topeka, on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 2pm. Instead of flowers, please consider contributing to St. Jude Hospital, or planting a tree in his memory. Allan was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline "Suzie" Ingargiola and is survived by his wife, Teena; daughter, Allison; and many sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2019

