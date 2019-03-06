Burns, William Allen Known as Bill, Pepaw, and Grandpa Bill, 74, peacefully passed away at home March 2,2019. He is survived by wife of 37 years Phyliss; children, Stephanie Meyers (Mark) Cape Coral, FL, Roger Burns Columbus, Ohio, Steven Burns(Debra) Jacksonville, FL, Amy Burns Gainsville, FL; step (never thought of them as step) children, Rebecca Ashpole (Keith) Wichita, Kevin Goebel (deceased) Wichita, Chris Goebel Santa Rosa Beach, FL; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and nephews and cousins. He was admired for his loyalty to his many friends, never being late, and sense of humor. Bill will be missed for his knowledge and his love of the game especially golf, WSU basketball, KC Royals and Chiefs. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, family invites memorial donations to: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219, Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS, and , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019