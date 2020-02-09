Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Androes. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



BELLA VISTA, AR-Androes, William "Bill" 93 of Bella Vista, AR, died January 25, 2020. He was born March 13, 1926, in Newton, KS to Herman P. and Helen (Nightingale) Androes. Bill retired from Hawker Beechcraft of Wichita after 31 years of service. He attended St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Bella Vista, AR. He was an altar server there for 11 years and co-chaired then chaired the grounds keeping committee for more than 4 years. He was a charter member of Tallgrass Country Club. Bill served as Scoutmaster and Institutional Representative for Scout Troop 443 of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Wichita, KS. As an avid golfer he was a member of Bella Vista Men's 18-Hole Golf Group and St. Bernard's 18-Hole Golf Group. Yes, he did have a hole-in-one. He served 16 years in the Bella Vista Crime Watch Program. He also assisted Habitat for Humanity with the building of two homes. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Jean; his parents; two sisters, Ruth Mitchell and Marjorie Endres and two brothers, Leroy and Marvin Androes. He is survived by a son, Michael, and his wife, Paula, of McPherson, KS; two daughters, Kathryn Downes and her husband, Ernie, of Kent, WA, and Mary Jacqueline Androes of Alvin, TX; one sister, Marcella Travis of Wichita, KS; and two sisters-in-law, Mildred Childress of Joplin, MO and Carolyn Preston of Wichita, KS; four grandchildren, Dr. Mark Androes and his wife, Monica, Tiffani Androes, Matthew Androes and Philip Downes and his wife, MacKenzie; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Rosary Service will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of The Resurrection at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Monday, February 24th. Interment will occur at Calvary Cemetery, Wichita, KS, in a private service. Arrangements are under the care of Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorials are requested to St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, AR, 72715, or Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Pkwy, Bentonville, AR 72712. Online condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

