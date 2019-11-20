Auman, William "Bill" was born October 24, 1945, and worked, lived and loved with all his might until passing away on November 16, 2019. Bill adored his wife Vicky, his two children and four grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors: camping, scouting, boating, hunting, and spending time with family. He was born in St. Francis, Kansas to Lucile (Hirscheler) Auman. Bill graduated from Wichita Heights in 1963. He married his high school sweetheart, Vicky (Sweasy) Auman, on May 8, 1965, in Wichita, KS. They moved to Hays, Kansas, in 1975, and started a successful business. He leaves behind wife, Vicky; children, son Troy (and Erin) Auman, and daughter D.C. (and Jeremiah) Hackerott; and 4 grandchildren. He joins his mother Lucile Auman, his sister Luella Petrillo, and his brother-in-law Larry Sweasy. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 5 to 6:30 pm at YML Funeral home in Manhattan, KS. Memorial service will be held on Thurs, Nov 21 at 10 am at YML with burial to follow at Valley View Cemetery in Manhattan. Memorial contributions can be made to the Meadowlark Good Samaritan Fund in Bill's name. The fund is used to assist those in need of long term care who cannot afford to pay for it. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502. Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019