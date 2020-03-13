DERBY-Rains, William Brandon 23, died Monday, March 9th, 2020. Rosary will be held at 10:00 am with Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 am, Friday, March 13th, 2020, all at St. Mary Catholic Church 2300 E. Meadowlark Derby, KS 67037. William was an avid computer gamer, loved Music and had an interest in Art. He graduated from Rose Hill High in school in 2015. Survivors include: Parents Mauri and Theresa Rains; sister Carrie Rains; grandparents, James and Carol Ridder; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. Preceded in death grandparents, Willis and Mary Rains; uncle, John Ridder; and cousin, Kylie Hosford. Memorial contributions may be sent to William Rains Memorial Fund Suicide Prevention Rose Hill USD 394 c/o 710 S Rose Hill Road Rose Hill, KS 67133. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2020