Bobbitt, William C. "Bill" Jr. 91, passed away on July 3, 2019. Bill was born May 4, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA to William and Anna Mae Bobbitt. He was a WWII Army veteran, and during his time in the service, he was the recipient of the World War II Victory Medal. Bill married Marion Munz on August 30, 1952, they were married 58 years. Marion preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents, two siblings, and great-granddaughter, Alice Jo Solberg. A very special, cherished sweet lady, and the second love of his life, entered Bill's life named Saundra "Sandi" Depew, she survives him. Bill is also survived by children, Dr. Donald R. (Susan) Bobbitt, Diane (Kenny) Pugh, William R. (Martha) Bobbitt; sister, Virginia Cummings; grandchildren, Justin, Christopher (Leah), and Jonathan (Nour) Bobbitt, Matthew (Cara), and Jason (Melissa) Mayer, Katie (Blake) Gosch, Ethan (Kylie), and Molli Pugh (David), Lauren (Tim) Solberg, Lindsay (Chris) Billings; nephew, William Smith; extended loved ones, Karri (Terry) Timmons, Kenneth (Linda) Ramsey, Kristi (Erik) Pedersen; 17 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Tues., July 9, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 7, 2019