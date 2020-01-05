Briley, William Carver born July 16, 1943 Coffeyville, Kansas, passed away December 27, 2019. Air Force Military Veteran & Diggs Construction Vice President Structural and Civil Engineering. Survived by wife, Atha R. Briley; children, Sean (Heather) Briley & Melynda (Anthony) Briley-Trice; nephew, Major Alexander Warthen; sister, Verena (Jack) Briley-Hudson; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. Wake Service: 6 p.m., Fri., Jan. 10, Calvary Baptist Church. Going Home Celebration: 11 a.m., Sat., Jan. 11, Calvary Baptist Church. Graveside Service: 11 a.m., Mon., Jan. 13, Winfield Veterans Cemetery. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020