MULVANE-Baumgartner, William Charles "Charlie" age 81, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Charlie was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather that enjoyed his family and was very proud of all of them. Charlie was born in Riverdale, KS where he helped his father run the grain elevator and worked on area farms. His family later moved to Wellington, where his dad was Sumner County Sheriff and they lived in the Courthouse. He graduated from Wellington High School in 1955. Charlie was a four-year starter for the Emporia State University Football Team and while there, met and married his college sweetheart, Sue, and they enjoyed 60 years together. He had a career at Boeing, which spanned 35 years, retiring as a Materiel Senior Purchasing Manager in 1995. After retirement, they enjoyed several cruises and road trips. Charlie loved watching all football, especially the KC Chiefs and the K-State Wildcats. He also enjoyed fishing on Leech Lake in Minnesota, trips to Colorado with the Mulvane Wildcat Camping Club, pheasant hunting, golf, and morning coffee with friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Ora Lou Baumgartner. He is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Bill (Julie) Baumgartner, Jamie (Peter) Gemmill; grandchildren, Cody, Will, and Jesse Baumgartner and Lucy Gemmill; sister, Lou Ann (George) Schifferdecker; and a loving extended family. Visitation 5-8pm with family greeting 5-7pm, Friday, September 13th at the Mulvane United Methodist Church, 107 S. Central; Funeral Service 1pm Saturday, September 14th also at The Mulvane United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Mulvane United Methodist Church are suggested.



