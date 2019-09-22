Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

DALLAS, TX- Clark, William Clark, William Ronald "Ronnie", 67, passed away at home in Dallas, Texas on Friday, September 13, 2019. Ronnie was a loving father, uncle, brother and grandfather that enjoyed his family and was very proud of all of them. He was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma on December 16, 1951. He graduated from Heights High School in Wichita, KS, class of 1969 and attended Seward County Community College where he played basketball and ran track and field. Ronnie was united in holy matrimony to Althea Smith on June 2, 1973. To this union, two children were born, Crystal A. Clark and Sterling L. Clark. He served as a Paramedic/Fire Fighter for the Wichita Fire Department, and then had a career at AT&T spanning 31 years. He was a member of Concord Baptist Church in Dallas, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents L. K. and Essie B. Clark; sister, Gwendolyn Joyce Freow and brothers: Clarence Robert Clark and Louis K. Clark. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children: daughter, Crystal A. Clark of Wichita, KS; son, Sterling L. Clark of Arlington, TX; grandchildren: Sterling Jordan Clark and LaKendra A. Clark both of Dallas, TX; sisters: Darlene D. Caldwell, Charlene L. Friday, Beverly A. Bird, Carolyn J. Noble, Marilyn D. Scott (Marion), Linda S. Parker (Dave) all of Wichita, KS; Shirley M. Davis (Ron) of Hampton, VA, Donna M. Richardson (Richard) of Roanoke, TX; brother, Terry W. Clark of Wichita, KS, and a host of relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Pursuant to the request of the deceased, there will be no funeral services.

