Montgomery, William Clifford "Skip" Died of natural causes on February 5, 2020 at Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita, Kansas. He was born in Salina, Kansas on May 15, 1943 to Kermit and Delcie (Ellison) Montgomery. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda Lee Montgomery, and three unborn sons. He's survived by his wife Judy, four daughters: Prairie Meis (Shane), Era Lilly (David), Autumn Simmons (Brandon) and Sarah Persinger (Austin), his eight grandchildren, and brother Robert Montgomery (Marlene). Skip was a manufacturing engineer for 32 years, first at Boeing Wichita, and retired from Spirit Aerosystems in July 2010. He was an Eagle Scout, graduate of Kansas Wesleyan University, and was in the Army National Guard. He was involved in his church, Good Shepherd Episcopal and was a supporter of the Kansas Food Bank. In lieu of flowers, he requested donations be made to Good Shepherd or the food bank. Services will be held February 8, 2020 at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, Wichita at 10 am.

Montgomery, William Clifford "Skip" Died of natural causes on February 5, 2020 at Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita, Kansas. He was born in Salina, Kansas on May 15, 1943 to Kermit and Delcie (Ellison) Montgomery. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda Lee Montgomery, and three unborn sons. He's survived by his wife Judy, four daughters: Prairie Meis (Shane), Era Lilly (David), Autumn Simmons (Brandon) and Sarah Persinger (Austin), his eight grandchildren, and brother Robert Montgomery (Marlene). Skip was a manufacturing engineer for 32 years, first at Boeing Wichita, and retired from Spirit Aerosystems in July 2010. He was an Eagle Scout, graduate of Kansas Wesleyan University, and was in the Army National Guard. He was involved in his church, Good Shepherd Episcopal and was a supporter of the Kansas Food Bank. In lieu of flowers, he requested donations be made to Good Shepherd or the food bank. Services will be held February 8, 2020 at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, Wichita at 10 am. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 7, 2020

