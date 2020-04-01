Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Clyde "Bill" Foster Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Foster, William Clyde "Bill" Jr. 70, retired self-employed Chorebuster. Former V.P. and General Operations Manager for Tweco Products. Bill passed away peacefully March 29, 2020. He was born August 3, 1949, in Manhattan, KS, to William Clyde Foster, Sr. and Betty Ann Foster. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Margaret Marie Foster; son, Aaron Scott Foster of Milwaukee, WI; daughter, Lisa Ann Foster; granddaughter, Arianna Lauren Foster; step-mother, Marguerite Olivia Foster of Spartanburg, SC; many nieces, nephews, and life-long friends. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susan Ann Robertson; niece, Diana Denise Robertson. Bill grew up in Wichita and graduated from North High. His 31-year career at Tweco began in 1968 as a machinist. He was drafted into the U.S. Army to fulfill a two-year commitment with one tour of duty in Vietnam. Upon his return, he became a dedicated, hard-working provider for his family. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He instilled a love of the outdoors in his family by taking them on numerous camping trips throughout their lifetimes. In recent years, Bill and Margaret enjoyed exploring the U.S. with their travel trailer. Those who know Bill describe him as one of the "good guys": kind, devoted, loving, helpful, caring, and respected. He was always there when his loved ones needed him. Our lives are forever changed. He will be deeply missed. Viewing: 8 am-5 pm on April 2, and April 3, at Resthaven. Celebration of life at a later date.

