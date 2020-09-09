Dorothy:

Sorry to hear about the passing of Bill. My company was a client of Paul Yankey at Yankey, Moddrell & House before they merged with Bill and established IMA. Paul once told me that Bill would lead their firm to higher highs. I believe that was an under statement. Bill, not only was an excellent businessman but a very competitive golfer and a great mentor to lots of people. My prayers are with you and your family. May he rest in peace. Charlie Reeves

CHARLIE REEVES

Acquaintance