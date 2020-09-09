William "Bill" Cohen
April 1, 1937 - September 5, 2020
Wichita, KS - William C. "Bill" Cohen Jr, 83, passed away on September 5, 2020 at home, surrounded by the family he loved. Bill, a native Wichitan, was born on April 1, 1937, to William C. Cohen Sr. and Dorothy Solomon Cohen. He is survived by his treasured wife, Dorothy J. Cohen; his children, Susan Cohen Butler (Michael Shirk) of Audubon, PA, Robert Cohen (Molly) of Denver, CO; and his grandchildren, Ryan Butler (Amanda Wessel), Sarah Butler, Jake Cohen, Cooper Cohen, Kaley Cohen and Jonah Cohen.
Bill graduated from East High School and went on to attend the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business, graduating in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in insurance. Upon graduation, he joined his father at Cohen-Steenrod, as an insurance broker, eventually taking over the company.
In 1974, he merged the business with two other Wichita firms to form Insurance Management Associates, now the IMA Financial Group. Under Bill's leadership, IMA expanded and is now one of the largest privately held insurance brokers in the country. Motivated by achievement, Bill demanded much of himself and those who worked with him.
Bill served as CEO at IMA until 1998 and continued to serve on its board until 2016. An entire industry took note of IMA's progress. All saw in IMA a model of innovation and creativity. Based on IMA's achievements, Bill was asked to join national insurance boards where he worked to help independent agencies nationwide, sharing his time and his talent, making himself available to all who asked.
Bill supported his community with equal vigor. He served on the boards of the Wichita Chamber of Commerce, Wichita River Festival, and Urban Development of Wichita. He was a patron of the arts and supported many non-profits focusing on the people they serve. He believed in education, democracy and, life-long learning. He loved Wichita State University, its athletics, its departments of liberal arts programs as well as technical studies. He taught classes in business economics and insurance. He served on the board of the WSU Foundation and the WSU Board of Trustees. In 2015, he and Dorothy established an endowment for the Cohen Honors College, dedicated to the development of leaders, students committed to learning at a higher academic level.
In 1990 Bill married Dorothy and they lived a storybook romance for nearly 30 years. They cherished one another, and had a relationship like no other. Everyone who knew them admired their love for each other and could feel how special their connection was.
Bill was a consummate sportsman. Rivers ran through him and he fly-fished with grace and finesse; he knew in his heart that fishing meant way more than catching trout. He was a beautiful skier and he played golf, seeking out the game's enduring challenges, its distant beauties.
Bill built trains. His efforts yielded rail lines given to the transport of engines and cabooses and cars of every sort that meandered through tiny towns down to the most intricate detail. He built his basement layouts as he did most things in life, uncompromising to the end.
Engaged to the full, Bill lived his life with dignity and self-determination. Contentment followed him wherever he went. To Arizona. To Colorado. Around the world.
And we, his family and friends, are the better for having loved him.
Bill's Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Hughes Metropolitan Complex at Wichita State University. Due to coronavirus, the family is limiting in person attendance, masks required. Friends and family are encouraged to be safe and participate remotely, via live stream. If you plan to attend in person, please call 316-978-3258. The live stream will begin 30 minutes prior to the service and will include a special video tribute If you wish to stream the service please use this link https:/youtu.be/n-B9fjyvP5c.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the Cohen Honors College, Wichita State University Foundation, 1845 N. Fairmount, Wichita, KS 67260-0002; Wichita Toy Train Museum, 130 S. Laura St. Ave, Wichita, KS 67211; or the charity of your choice
Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com