NEWTON-Stafford, William Conder age 84, retired truck driver, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Friday, October 25, with family receiving friends 6-8 pm, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Graveside service 1 pm Saturday, October 26, Douglass Cemetery, Douglass, KS. He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma and his parents, Glen and Louida (Conder) Stafford; brother, Harold Stafford; and sister, Linda Lemmons. Survivors: his children, Doris M. Sesock and Terry Stafford (Sarah); grandchildren, Kevin Sesock (Jennifer), Thomas Stafford (Deree), Laura Whitehead (Kirk), Leah Stafford and Shara French (Jacob); 8 great-grandchildren. Memorial: , 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019