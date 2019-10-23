William Conder Stafford

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Conder Stafford.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Douglass Cemetery
Douglass, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

NEWTON-Stafford, William Conder age 84, retired truck driver, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Friday, October 25, with family receiving friends 6-8 pm, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Graveside service 1 pm Saturday, October 26, Douglass Cemetery, Douglass, KS. He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma and his parents, Glen and Louida (Conder) Stafford; brother, Harold Stafford; and sister, Linda Lemmons. Survivors: his children, Doris M. Sesock and Terry Stafford (Sarah); grandchildren, Kevin Sesock (Jennifer), Thomas Stafford (Deree), Laura Whitehead (Kirk), Leah Stafford and Shara French (Jacob); 8 great-grandchildren. Memorial: , 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.