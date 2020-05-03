Ivy, William Dean "Bill" Age 72, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Bill retired from Boeing Aircraft. He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the United States Air Force. Preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Lorene (Caywood) Ivy and daughter Kim Ivy. Survived by his children Adam Ivy, Nick (Ashley) Ivy, Brandon (Stephanie) Ivy, Brian Stoops, Mark Ivy, Dan Ivy and Amber (Brian) West, brother Charles Ivy, sister Darla Patterson, grandchildren Angelina Ivy, Persephone Ivy, Harper Ivy, Wyatt Ivy, Janine Ivy, Natalie Ivy, Alysa Bounsana, nieces Kristy Ivy and Sandy Radke, nephews Dan Ivy, Justin Patterson and Chad Spurrier. "As a young man in his 20's, Bill enthusiastically took on the responsibility of raising Dan, Kim, and Mark. He gave us the opportunity for a better life by helping to lift us out of poverty. His selfless nature continued as he gave everything he could to Adam, Brandon and Nick as well." A private graveside service will be held.





