Service Information
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-263-0244
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
Church of the Resurrection
Smith, William D.N. "Bill" 76, retired 20+ yrs. Boeing employee and Air Force Veteran, passed away July 22, 2019. Rosary service will precede Memorial Mass 11:00 a.m. Friday at Church of the Resurrection. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Hall; father, Don Smith; son, Ron Smith. Survivors include his wife, Julie; mother, Audra Smith; sons, Jason (Christy) Neice, Eric Ortiz; daughter, Jennifer; siblings, Diane Young, Shelia Harry, James "Bo" Smith; 7 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to KS Humane Society or Church of the Resurrection. Burial at a later date in a National Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 25, 2019
