William E BrillOctober 26, 1932 - November 9, 2020Newton, Kansas - Bill was born in Norton, KS to Jesse and Mildred (Wycoff) Brill. He was raised in Wichita and graduated from St Mary's Cathedral HS in 1951. He was a proud Marine who was combat wounded in Korea on the day before the Armistice, earning a Purple Heart. He worked at Derby Refinery in Wichita, from 1958 to retirement in 1993.He married the love of his life Alice Irene (Schoneweis) in 1959 and raised four children who survive him. Monte Brill, sons Kory and Jesse. Randy Brill (Carrieane), children Sarah, Shea, Nolan. Mary Hubert (Rick), children Nicole Wickoren Nathan Hubert. Cindy Jones, daughter Allison. His grandkids adored him and loved hearing the many stories from his youth.Bill tragically lost family members, Randy's son Tyler Brill in 2010, Cindy's son and husband Bennett Jones in 2018 and Randy Jones in 2019.Bill died on the day before the Marine Corps birthday, surrounded by his loving family. He took his last breath as a large buck deer ran by the front door in a fitting symbol of a life well lived.Memorials may be donated to:Columbus Ave Church of Christ, Newton, KSKansas Christian Home Newton, KS- Legacy of JohnThe Sisters of Saint Joseph/ Dear Neighbor Ministries, Wichita, KS (Cathedral, class of 51)