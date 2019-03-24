Knorp, William E. "Bill" Retired HSBC branch manager, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born September 20, 1935 in California, MO to Fred W. and Lillie Mae (Strubin) Knorp. He graduated from Jamestown High School, Jamestown, MO and Kansas Newman College, Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, one brother, four nephews, and wife, Alice (Butler) Knorp on August 14, 1994. Survived by his daughter, Julie Romereim; son, Michael W. (Mary) Knorp; four grandsons, two granddaughters, three nieces, dog, Moe, and special friend, Matthew Murray. Visitation 5:30-7:00pm Monday March 25, Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Private Family Graveside Service as he will be laid to rest next to his wife at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Wichita, KS. A memorial has been established in lieu of flowers with Union Rescue Mission. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William E. "Bill" Knorp.
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019