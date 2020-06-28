Weidensaul, William E. "Bill" 97, born, June 13, 1923 in Marion, KS. Funeral Service 10:00am, Tuesday, Broadway Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Kensington Gardens Cemetery. The son of an Evangelical Church Minister, Bill lived in Warden, KS, Dover, OK, El Reno, OK and Weatherford, OK during elementary and junior high school years and in Eudora, KS through high school and college, attending college at KU. College was interrupted by WWII with service in the Navy as an Airborne Electronics Tech. His service culminated in the invasion of Okinawa with the 31st Marine Air Group during which time he survived two typhoons. He returned to KU after the war and obtained a degree in Business and Industrial Mgt. with GI Bill assistance. In 1964 William received his Master's Degree in Business from the University of Wichita. Bill worked 37 years at Boeing from Inspector thru Supervisor and 30+ years in Engineering. He was an avid investor and gardener, served 3 terms as an Elder at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church and was a troop leader for Boy Scout Troop #606. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Weidensaul; sister, Charlotte and brothers, Donny and James. Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Ruth (Giles) Weidensaul; sons, David and wife, Carol and Scott and wife, Ann; brother, Herb Weidensaul; sister, Carol (Phil) Velez; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Larksfield Place Foundation, Hospice Program Fund. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.