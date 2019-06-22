Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Earl "Bill" Gillock. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MARTHAVILLE-Gillock, William Earl "Bill" 76 years of age and a resident of Marthaville, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, he and Emily's 33rd Wedding Anniversary. He was born on September 17, 1942, to Chester Earl Gillock and Gertrude Logsdon Gillock in Hardin County Kentucky. Bill retired with 30 years in the United States Air Force as an Air Force Chief during the Vietnam War, as well as touring many countries throughout his military career. He proudly served his country and was extremely honored to be a veteran. After being honorably discharged, he became an avid golfer, he truly had a passion for golf, no matter the circumstances, and he's been known to brave the weather, once he even had to wait for the course to unfreeze before he was able to play. He loved hunting and fishing, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed. Bill is survived by his wife of 33 years, Emily Parent Gillock, sons, Slugger Gillock and wife Paige, Beaux Rutledge and wife April, Frank Fertitta, and Chris Fertitta and wife Kari; daughter, Donna Pryse and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Madison Gillock, Bailey Gillock, Sydney Gillock, Austin Gillock, Brooklyn Rutledge, Emily Rutledge, Lindsay Levine and husband John, Michael Fertitta and wife Rosa, Emily Fertitta, Addie Fertitta, and Nicholas Fertitta; one great-grandchild, Margot Lorraine Levine; sisters, Brenda Gillock, Sue Nunn and husband Marty, and Rita Riggs and husband Stanley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Earl and Gertrude Gillock. Honorary pallbearers will be Martin Baack and Benny Moore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to the .

MARTHAVILLE-Gillock, William Earl "Bill" 76 years of age and a resident of Marthaville, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, he and Emily's 33rd Wedding Anniversary. He was born on September 17, 1942, to Chester Earl Gillock and Gertrude Logsdon Gillock in Hardin County Kentucky. Bill retired with 30 years in the United States Air Force as an Air Force Chief during the Vietnam War, as well as touring many countries throughout his military career. He proudly served his country and was extremely honored to be a veteran. After being honorably discharged, he became an avid golfer, he truly had a passion for golf, no matter the circumstances, and he's been known to brave the weather, once he even had to wait for the course to unfreeze before he was able to play. He loved hunting and fishing, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed. Bill is survived by his wife of 33 years, Emily Parent Gillock, sons, Slugger Gillock and wife Paige, Beaux Rutledge and wife April, Frank Fertitta, and Chris Fertitta and wife Kari; daughter, Donna Pryse and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Madison Gillock, Bailey Gillock, Sydney Gillock, Austin Gillock, Brooklyn Rutledge, Emily Rutledge, Lindsay Levine and husband John, Michael Fertitta and wife Rosa, Emily Fertitta, Addie Fertitta, and Nicholas Fertitta; one great-grandchild, Margot Lorraine Levine; sisters, Brenda Gillock, Sue Nunn and husband Marty, and Rita Riggs and husband Stanley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Earl and Gertrude Gillock. Honorary pallbearers will be Martin Baack and Benny Moore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to the . Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 22, 2019

