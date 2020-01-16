DERBY-Ritchey, William Earl 87, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Visitation: Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Graveside Service: 3:00 pm, Friday, January 17, 2020 at El Paso Cemetery 700 E. Kay Derby. He was preceded in death by his wife Janis Ritchey and his brother, John Ritchey. Bill is survived by his four children, Debbie Leighty (Mark), Brenda Wittman (David), Shari Goss, and Lotus Thompson (Vince); 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Perry. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the , 236 S Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67202. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 16, 2020