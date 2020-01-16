William Earl Ritchey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Earl Ritchey.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
El Paso Cemetery
700 E. Kay
Derby, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

DERBY-Ritchey, William Earl 87, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Visitation: Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Graveside Service: 3:00 pm, Friday, January 17, 2020 at El Paso Cemetery 700 E. Kay Derby. He was preceded in death by his wife Janis Ritchey and his brother, John Ritchey. Bill is survived by his four children, Debbie Leighty (Mark), Brenda Wittman (David), Shari Goss, and Lotus Thompson (Vince); 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Perry. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the , 236 S Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67202. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.