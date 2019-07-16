Eastland, William 78, a retired Staff Sgt. with the United States Army, passed away Saturday, July 13th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Carolyn Eastland; mother, Catherine Daily. William is survived by his Children, Rodney Eastland, "Hotrod" Eastland, Monique LaBelle (Jamie), Alicia Shelton (Joshua); numerous grandchildren; siblings, David Eastland, Clifford Seymour, Edith Harmon, Bill Seymour; and many loving family and friends. Visitation: Wednesday, July 17th, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 South Seneca, Wichita. Family will greet friends from 6 to 7 pm. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Thursday, July 18th, 2019 at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made to Robert J. Dole V.A. Hospital, Hospice Unit.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 16, 2019