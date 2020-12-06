William Edward Schauf
October 16, 1958 - December 3, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - William Edward "Will" Schauf, age 62, JF Electric lineman, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. Cremation has been effected and memorial services will be held at a later date. Will is preceded in death by his father, Ed Schauf and his grandparents, Zona Cardinas and Bernard and Regina Schauf. Survivors include his son, Ed Schauf; daughters, Destinee Schauf and Charlene Bennett (Efrem); mother and stepfather, JoAnn and Fount Lovejoy; brothers, Danny Schauf (Theresa), Bernie Schauf and Dave Schauf; grandchildren, EJ, Alyssa and Aaryn; great-grandson, Cameron. Will was a Christian and honoring his faith a memorial has been established with Calvary Chapel of Wichita, 2161 S. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67211. Condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com
Smith Mortuary, Haysville in charge of arrangements.