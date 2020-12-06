1/1
William Edward Schauf
1958 - 2020
William Edward Schauf
October 16, 1958 - December 3, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - William Edward "Will" Schauf, age 62, JF Electric lineman, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. Cremation has been effected and memorial services will be held at a later date. Will is preceded in death by his father, Ed Schauf and his grandparents, Zona Cardinas and Bernard and Regina Schauf. Survivors include his son, Ed Schauf; daughters, Destinee Schauf and Charlene Bennett (Efrem); mother and stepfather, JoAnn and Fount Lovejoy; brothers, Danny Schauf (Theresa), Bernie Schauf and Dave Schauf; grandchildren, EJ, Alyssa and Aaryn; great-grandson, Cameron. Will was a Christian and honoring his faith a memorial has been established with Calvary Chapel of Wichita, 2161 S. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67211. Condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com. Smith Mortuary, Haysville in charge of arrangements.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
