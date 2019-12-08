Evans, William "Alan" 57, passed away on December 6, 2019. He worked for Spirit AeroSystems as a quality inspector. Alan was a life member of the DeMolay and a private pilot that loved spending time outdoors; boating, fishing, hunting or as a grill master. He was preceded by his parents, Forrest and Eleanor Evans; and uncle, Haywood "Moon" Evans. Alan is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 15 1/2 years, Tamara; sons, Jason (Erika) Evans, Vlad Holovan, Ryder Evans; daughters, Michelle Evans, Kelci Evans, Kirstin (Nolan) Richmeier; sister, Vanessa (Chris) Confer; aunt, Carolyn Evans; grandchildren, Ignacio Evans, Ezekiel Evans, Landon William Evans, Brooklyn Sites, Cameron Evans, Rosalie Carolyn Richmeier; and numerous nieces, nephews,and cousins. Alan loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Monday, December 9, 2019. Funeral service is 2 pm Tuesday December 10, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019