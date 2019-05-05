Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William F. Briscoe. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Briscoe, William F. aka "Fat Frank", age 73, died April 20, 2019, peacefully at home with his wife, Shirley at his side. He was born October 16, 1945 in Liberal, KS. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lily Fern Heston and his father, Raymond S. Heston. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Shirley; daughters, Leslie Blackshear (Neil), and Katt Houser; 8 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Myron Heston (Janet); sister, Lynnette Minturn (Dan); and he will never forget his motorcycle brothers and sisters. Frank served in the US Army from January 1965 through January 1969, posted in Berlin, Germany. He retired from Tennison Brothers Sheet Metal, but his true love was riding his motorcycle and had talent for custom motorcycle painting. A celebration of life will be held at KANSEL, 1650 N Fairview St., Wichita, KS on May 18 from 1-4p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 or the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center Hospice Unit, 5500 E Kellogg, Wichita, KS 67218.

Briscoe, William F. aka "Fat Frank", age 73, died April 20, 2019, peacefully at home with his wife, Shirley at his side. He was born October 16, 1945 in Liberal, KS. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lily Fern Heston and his father, Raymond S. Heston. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Shirley; daughters, Leslie Blackshear (Neil), and Katt Houser; 8 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Myron Heston (Janet); sister, Lynnette Minturn (Dan); and he will never forget his motorcycle brothers and sisters. Frank served in the US Army from January 1965 through January 1969, posted in Berlin, Germany. He retired from Tennison Brothers Sheet Metal, but his true love was riding his motorcycle and had talent for custom motorcycle painting. A celebration of life will be held at KANSEL, 1650 N Fairview St., Wichita, KS on May 18 from 1-4p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 or the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center Hospice Unit, 5500 E Kellogg, Wichita, KS 67218. Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019

