OSAWATOMIE-Hammond, William F. 63, lost his battle with lung cancer on April 30, 2020 in Wichita, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Betty Hammond. He was co-captain of the 1973 Osawatomie State Football Champions. He served in the US Navy, was a tree trimmer for Aspludh and a member of the IBEW. Bill is survived by his brother, Tom (Jenny) Hammond of Wichita, two nephews, Thomas Hammond and Michael Hammond, and one niece, Lexi Giannetti and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Osawatomie.



