Service Information Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100

Sullivan, William F. "Bill" 85, born February 9, 1934, passed away January 8, 2020 surrounded by his daughter and family. Bill was born to O.F. and Mary Jane (Gray) Sullivan and the younger of two children. Bill married Esther Briggs on July 5, 1958 in Wichita, KS and has one daughter, Stacey Sullivan. Bill was born in Wichita KS, and retired from the Cessna Aircraft Company after 40 years of service as an Accountant. He enjoyed watching musicals, playing the organ and spending time with his pets. He loved spending time with family and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, O.F. and Mary Jane Sullivan; wife, Esther Sullivan. He is survived by his daughter, Stacey Sullivan (Robby Starr); sister, Marjean Fooshee (George); nieces, Jenny Swanson (Greg) and Amy Bankston (Michael); brother-in-law, Jim Briggs; and his beloved pets, Danny and Abby. A memorial has been established with his favorite charity, The Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside Street, Wichita, Ks, 67219. Visitation and family greeting is Sunday, January 19, 3-5pm. Funeral is Monday, January 20, 10:00am. Visitation and funeral services will be at Resthaven Mortuary - Wichita, 11800 W Highway 54.



Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020

