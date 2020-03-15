Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Franklin "Frank" Pate. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Pate, William Franklin "Frank" 74, passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Joan, at his side. Frank was born September 29, 1945, to Regina and Manoah Pate in Oakland, CA. He graduated from the California Institute of Technology with a degree in Economics. After graduating from Caltech he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was trained in the signal core. He served for 21 months in Vietnam. Frank had a passion to learn the arts and crafts of his ancestors. His interests in these crafts lead to his employment as an aircraft cabinetmaker. He retired after 26 years with Hiller, Inc. Frank had a beautiful tenor voice and loved to sing in the choir. He was preceded in death by his parents, Regina and Manoah Pate; sister, Mary Jane Papavasiliou; and Marty, his wife of 35 years. He is survived by his wife, Joan; and her children, Jeff Richardson and his children, Casey and Sydney, Terri (Ziad) Jabara and their children, James, Johnny, and Joseph; sister-in-law, Kaye Walker; nephew, Alexi and wife, Julie Papavasiliou and their children, Liam and Lila, and Nell Papavasiliou and husband, David Hampton, and their children, Henry and Megan. Special thanks for the love and support by his friends and the Phoenix Hospice caregivers. A remembrance and celebration of life will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Botanica, 701 N. Amidon St., Wichita, KS 67203. Memorials are suggested to the ALS Association, Mid-America Chapter, 3450 N. Rock Rd. #211, Wichita, KS 67226. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

Pate, William Franklin "Frank" 74, passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Joan, at his side. Frank was born September 29, 1945, to Regina and Manoah Pate in Oakland, CA. He graduated from the California Institute of Technology with a degree in Economics. After graduating from Caltech he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was trained in the signal core. He served for 21 months in Vietnam. Frank had a passion to learn the arts and crafts of his ancestors. His interests in these crafts lead to his employment as an aircraft cabinetmaker. He retired after 26 years with Hiller, Inc. Frank had a beautiful tenor voice and loved to sing in the choir. He was preceded in death by his parents, Regina and Manoah Pate; sister, Mary Jane Papavasiliou; and Marty, his wife of 35 years. He is survived by his wife, Joan; and her children, Jeff Richardson and his children, Casey and Sydney, Terri (Ziad) Jabara and their children, James, Johnny, and Joseph; sister-in-law, Kaye Walker; nephew, Alexi and wife, Julie Papavasiliou and their children, Liam and Lila, and Nell Papavasiliou and husband, David Hampton, and their children, Henry and Megan. Special thanks for the love and support by his friends and the Phoenix Hospice caregivers. A remembrance and celebration of life will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Botanica, 701 N. Amidon St., Wichita, KS 67203. Memorials are suggested to the ALS Association, Mid-America Chapter, 3450 N. Rock Rd. #211, Wichita, KS 67226. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close