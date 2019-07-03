Oakes, William "Bill" G. Jr. 67 passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Wesley Rehabilitation Hospital in Wichita, KS. He was an Army veteran and Retired from the City of Wichita. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hester Keith, and Bob Keith (stepfather); brother, Ralph Oakes; daughter-in-law, Mikalya Oakes and son-in-law, David Heim. William is survived by wife, Joyce; daughters, Wendy Heim and Nicole (Chris) Maxwell; son, William Oakes, III; brothers, Keith (Tina), Richard (Analy), Mark Oakes and Troy Keith; grandchildren, Christopher Maxwell, Hailey Evans, Matthew and Robert Oakes. Private memorial will be held July 6th.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 3, 2019