Gimson, William "Bill" 75, died April 10, 2019 at his home in Wichita, KS. Bill was a retired maintenance plumber from Wichita State University. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen. Survivors include: his wife of 37 years, Jacqueline; sons, William Jr. (Paula) of Cameron, MO and James (Laurie) of Olathe, KS; daughters, Kandy of Wichita, KS and Amanda (Eric) of Wichita, KS; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 5 nieces and nephews; and 5 great-nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be 2 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 at Old Mission Mortuary, 3434 E 21 st St. N, Wichita, KS 67208.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 15, 2019