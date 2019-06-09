Arens, William H. "Bill" 75, Retired Tool & Die Maker, died Friday, June 7, 2019. Rosary will be at 6:00 pm, Monday, June 10, 2019, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Clara Arens. Survived by his wife, Phyllis J. Arens; daughter, Lisa (Justin) Moore; son, Jason Arens; grandchild, Brandon Moore; 3 sisters; 1 brother. Memorials have been established with: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 132 S. Millwood, Wichita, KS, 67213 or Butler Blazers Special Olympics c/o Flinthills Services, 505 S. Walnut Valley Dr., El Dorado, KS 67042. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019