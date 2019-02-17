Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. "Bill" Dye. View Sign

Dye, William H. "Bill" age 82, a lifelong Wichita resident, passed away on February 13, 2019 at home surrounded by love. He was born February 27, 1936. He was proud to be an East High Blue Ace and was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity at the University of Kansas where he graduated with a BA in political science. He was in the United States Army and then continued to University of Kansas School of Law. He enjoyed a long career as an attorney at Foulston Seifkin, LLP from which he retired in 1996. He was a long-standing member of the Kansas Bar Association and he served as president in the 1976. He is preceded in death by his wife of nearly 30 years, Margaret; his parents, Marion and Hubert Dye; his sister, Jessica Evers; and his brother, Hubert Dye, Jr. He is survived his daughters, Dianna Dye Balanoff (Aaron) of Carmel, IN and Darcy Dye DeVincke (Tom) of Plymouth, MN; and Pauline Dye, their mother; and 5 grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his stepchildren, Stan Diskin (Nancy) and Mark Diskin (fianc‚ Vicki) both of Wichita and Debbie Hillman (John) of Cheney. He had 5 step-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 3750 E. Douglas on Friday, February 22 at 11 am. Memorials include Music Theater of Wichita, 225 W. Douglas Ave #202, Wichita, KS 67202; St. James Episcopal Church, 3750 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67208; and Interim Hospice, 9920 E. Harry St., Wichita KS 67207. Bill enjoyed good friends, good music and a good glass of Scotch! May his memory be a blessing. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

6555 EAST CENTRAL

Wichita , KS 67206-1924

(316) 682-4553 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019

