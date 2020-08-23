Hammons, William "Bill" H. 91, retired Hammons Drywall Co. owner, passed away August 20, 2020. Bill loved to sing. He began harmonizing with his sister at a young age as they worked in the garden. He was active in his church and sang there frequently. Bill sang tenor with the Masters Quartet and later with the Ambassadors Quartet at many churches in the midwest. He is preceded in death by his parents, Claud and Ida; wife, Bonnie; granddaughter, Nicole Bingham; brothers, Willard, Weldon and Don; sisters, Geraldine, Lorene, Melba and Norma. He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Bingham, Linda (Jeff) Fields, and Kathy (Jerry) Pound of Wichita; grandchildren, Lisa Fuson Kramer of Wichita, Kelly (Philip) West of Tulsa, Matt (Kim) Fuson of Kansas City, and Katie (James) Wilkerson of Tulsa; great-grandchildren, Madilyn Bingham, Graham Kramer, Brady Wilkerson, Isla and Hazel West, and Gwendolyn Fuson; numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on August 26, 2020 at 1:00pm at Evangel Assembly, 11444 W. 21st St., Wichita. A memorial in Bill's name has been established with the Alzheimer's Association
, 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.wulfastmortuary.com
.