HAYSVILLE-Smith, William "Bill" Henry retired from Vulcan Material Chemical, 75, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born May 18, 1944 to Leland and Eva (Davis) Smith in El Dorado, KS. He LOVED KU! He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and ballgames. William spent lots of time with his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gene Smith, and Tommy Smith; sister, Pauline Hare; and daughter, Stephanie Smith. William is survived by his wife of 51 years, Star; children, Melinda L. Smith, Jamie R. (Jay) Jackson, Justin W. (Lori) Smith; grandchildren, Jayce, Aden, Riley and Lyllian; and siblings, Mary Nixon and Terry Smith. Visitation: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 2-8 pm, with family greeting friends from 5-8pm and a Memorial Service: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, both at Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway Haysville.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019