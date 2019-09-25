Hess, William "Leroy" Passed away on Mon. Sept 23, 2019 at the age of 85. Born to Cleo and Mildred (Cunningham) Hess on Sept. 2, 1934 in Springfield, IL. Leroy owned and operated Certified Auto Service for 40 plus years. Leroy was preceded in death by parents; children, Stephen and Cathy; brother, Jim Hess. He is survived by wife, Geraldine (Bowers) Hess; children, Craig Hess, Cindy (Robert) Bryant, April (Michael) Costa and Alvin (Dana) Hess; brother, Bob Hess; 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver Street, Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019