Service Information
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita , KS 67206
(316)-684-8200
Visitation
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita , KS 67206
Celebration of Life
2:00 PM
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita , KS 67206

Higinbotham, William "Bill" 58, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Friday June 21, 2019 at his home in Edmond, Oklahoma. Bill was born the son of John and Antoinette Higinbotham on October 16, 1960 in Cleveland, Ohio. Bill and Wendy Higinbotham were united in marriage on August 13, 2005 in Wichita. Bill was a loving husband, father, son, son-in-law and friend. He loved to take care of everyone with his ginormous heart and capacity to love. He never met a stranger and loved to laugh and make other people laugh. He was a lover of everyone he met and everyone he met became his friend. His love for The Steelers, The Penguins, OSU, rugby and golf....and life in general was unwavering. He loved being an engineer and learning everything there was to know about anything he did and took great pride in his work. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Josephine and Anthony Ziemba; paternal grandparents, Bob and Pauline Higinbotham. Survivors include his loving wife, Wendy Higinbotham; children, Stephanie (Marshall) Bjelland, Cooper Higinbotham, Shelby Karst; brother, Scott Higinbotham; parents, John and Antoinette Higinbotham; mother and father-in-law, Ronald and Pattie Cooper; brother-in-law, Ronald Cooper, Jr.; uncle, Stanley "Iggy" (Sherri) Ziemba. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, both at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, 361 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02115.



