William Hooten II
September 18, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Bill Hooten, 78, retired CPA, died Friday, September 18, 2020. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Riverwalk Church of Christ. Preceded in death by parents William E. and Dorothy Florence (Holcomb) Hooten. Survivors: wife Linda (Main) Hooten; daughters: Gina Lilagren (Dave) of Lee's Summit, MO, Dr. Kimberly Williams (Caleb) of Salina, Jessica Shutt (Isaac) of Richardson, TX; 7 grandchildren: Mollie Lilagren, Owen, Edom and Elsie Williams, Dean, Vaughn and Duke Shutt. A memorial has been established to Riverwalk Church of Christ Missions Endowment Fund. Masks and social distancing are required. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 22, 2020.