William "Bill" Horsch

January 26, 1939 - October 6, 2020

Andale, Kansas - William "Bill" R. Horsch, 81, of Andale, KS. passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Bill was a trucking company owner. He is survived by his wife Judy; daughters, Tina Smith, Mindy Mickens, Renee Walters and Heidi Horsch; step-sons, Richard Purcell, Randy Purcess; brothers, J.D. Horsch, Ted Horsch, Joe Horsch; sister, Deb Ehre; 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Rosary will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Andale, KS. A memorial has been established with the Andale Sports Programs c/o Renwick Education Foundation. The Funeral will be live streamed on U-Tube from St. Joseph Catholic Church, Andale, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store