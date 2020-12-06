William Howard Keltner
February 3, 1934 - November 28, 2020
Bloomington, Minnesota - Keltner, William H.
Born February 3, 1934 in Wichita, KS; passed away November 28, 2020 in Bloomington, MN. William graduated from Wichita High School East in 1952. He went on to attain a degree from Wichita University and a Master's in Engineering from Northwestern University. William was proud to earn his Professional Engineering title. After graduation, his first job was in California, but he returned to Wichita where he became a partner at Professional Engineering Corporation (PEC). Upon retirement from PEC, he continued to work for the environmental branch of the corporation, AEC. He was also a Life Member of the American Society of Civil Engineering. During high school William was a member of the Drum and Bugle Corp and continued his love of music into college where he was a percussionist for the University of Wichita Band and Orchestra. During college he was proud to be an Honor Man and a member of Delta Upsilon – Men of Webster. William was a man of many interests, he enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Pacific Area, cowboy poetry, music, learning about WWII and the Pacific Interests and was an animal lover. He was a member of the Sierra Club during college and supported many environmental causes throughout his life. William lived the last four years in Bloomington, Minnesota. Preceded in death by parents, Howard B. Keltner and Bessie I. (Melbourn) Keltner and first wife, Barbara M. (Smith) Keltner. Survived by wife, Barbara K. (Frost) Latta; son, Brandon Keltner; daughter-in-law, Cameron Brookes; grandson, Brookes William Keltner; step-daughter, Victoria (Benjamin) Guter; step-son, Timothy Latta (Felicity Jones-Latta); step-grandchildren, Christopher Guter, Lisa (Baltazar) Estrada Perez; August Latta and Ruby Latta; step-great-grandchildren, Nora Guter and Elijah Estrada Perez; brother-in-law, Dr. William (Annie) Smith; cousin, Wayne Slater; three nieces, two nephews and their families. No services will be held. If so desired, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
or donor's choice. www.GILLBROTHERS.com
Bloomington, MN 952-888-7771