1/1
William Howard Keltner
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Howard Keltner
February 3, 1934 - November 28, 2020
Bloomington, Minnesota - Keltner, William H.
Born February 3, 1934 in Wichita, KS; passed away November 28, 2020 in Bloomington, MN. William graduated from Wichita High School East in 1952. He went on to attain a degree from Wichita University and a Master's in Engineering from Northwestern University. William was proud to earn his Professional Engineering title. After graduation, his first job was in California, but he returned to Wichita where he became a partner at Professional Engineering Corporation (PEC). Upon retirement from PEC, he continued to work for the environmental branch of the corporation, AEC. He was also a Life Member of the American Society of Civil Engineering. During high school William was a member of the Drum and Bugle Corp and continued his love of music into college where he was a percussionist for the University of Wichita Band and Orchestra. During college he was proud to be an Honor Man and a member of Delta Upsilon – Men of Webster. William was a man of many interests, he enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Pacific Area, cowboy poetry, music, learning about WWII and the Pacific Interests and was an animal lover. He was a member of the Sierra Club during college and supported many environmental causes throughout his life. William lived the last four years in Bloomington, Minnesota. Preceded in death by parents, Howard B. Keltner and Bessie I. (Melbourn) Keltner and first wife, Barbara M. (Smith) Keltner. Survived by wife, Barbara K. (Frost) Latta; son, Brandon Keltner; daughter-in-law, Cameron Brookes; grandson, Brookes William Keltner; step-daughter, Victoria (Benjamin) Guter; step-son, Timothy Latta (Felicity Jones-Latta); step-grandchildren, Christopher Guter, Lisa (Baltazar) Estrada Perez; August Latta and Ruby Latta; step-great-grandchildren, Nora Guter and Elijah Estrada Perez; brother-in-law, Dr. William (Annie) Smith; cousin, Wayne Slater; three nieces, two nephews and their families. No services will be held. If so desired, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association or donor's choice.
www.GILLBROTHERS.com
Bloomington, MN 952-888-7771


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gill Brothers Funeral Directors
9947 Lyndale Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55420
(952) 888-7771
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
Bill was not only a great boss to work for but he was also an awesome guy. The world has lost a real treasure with his passing. It makes me sad to think about your loss, Brandon and Barbara.
Cindy Cameron
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved