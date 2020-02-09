Isles, William "Bill" 55, of Wichita, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Bill was born on March 16, 1964 to Donald and Clodeen Isles. He was a retired sales associate for Sears Holding and Cherry Orchard Furniture in Wichita. He enjoyed watching storms come in and his dog, Bitz. He is survived by his sister, Anne (Jason) Currier; and two nephews, Christopher and Cameron Madden. Memorial Service: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020