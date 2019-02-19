Smith, William J. "Bill" Bill passed away at home on Feb. 15th, 2019 at the age of 84. He was the owner/operator of Smith's Pest Control for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and 8 siblings. He is survived by a son, Bill Smith (Debbie) of Derby, Ks; Daughter Darcy Smith, Granddaughter Dayla Smith, Ex-Wife and great friend Carolyn Smith, all of Wichita. Viewing is Wed., Feb. 20th 4-8pm at Old Mission Mortuary. Graveside service, Wichita Park Cemetery, jeans attire, Thurs. Feb. 21st at 2:00pm.
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
3424 E. 21st Street N.
Wichita, KS 67208
316-686-7311
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2019